Chinese technicians grab medals at WorldSkills Competition in Japan's Kyoto

Three Chinese young technicians won two gold and one silver medals in all three contests on Wednesday in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition held in Japan's Kyoto.

On Wednesday's awarding ceremony, Chinese competitors Li Xiaosong and Chen Zhiyong took home the gold medals in the optoelectronic technology and renewable energy contests, respectively, and Zhang Honghao picked up the silver medal in information network cabling.

Kyoto hosted the three above-mentioned categories on October 15-18 as part of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, where optoelectronic technology and renewable energy were newly added to this year's competition.

Proud of and pleased about the result, Li Zhengyu, head of the Chinese delegation in Kyoto and deputy director of the international exchange center of China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, told Xinhua that these skilled talents who have worked hard and battled it out for the medals in international competitions are excellent representatives of Chinese industrial workers, and behind them is the support of China's manufacturing strength.

Li Xiaosong said it was a great honor to have participated in the Worldskills Competition. "The application of optoelectronic technology in real life is extensive. Anywhere we see light and electricity, it falls into the category," he said, adding, "I hope that in the future, more young people will devote themselves to developing their skills to serve the country, so that Made in China will become the pride of the world."

China has won 10 gold medals, 2 silvers, one bronze and four winning prizes so far in the 17 events that have been completed in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition.