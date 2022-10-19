﻿
News / Nation

China to step up judicial protection of IPR: senior judge

Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-10-19       0
Chinese judicial agencies will step up protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) in a bid to support the country's drive to achieve greater self-reliance.
Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-10-19       0

Chinese judicial agencies will step up protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) in a bid to support the country's drive to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, a senior judge said Wednesday.

Sound rules will be introduced to protect IPR in sectors such as big data, artificial intelligence and genetic technologies, and judicial actions will be enhanced against monopolies and unfair competition, He Rong, vice president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Greater efforts will be made to regulate and guide the sound development of capital, He said, adding that judicial agencies will also advance international cooperation and exchanges.

Over the past decade, China has made notable progress in judicial protection of IPR, according to He.

The number of IPR lawsuits closed in the first instance has totaled 2.74 million since 2013, registering an average yearly increase of 24.5 percent, she said.

Lawsuits concerning IPR have covered a wide scope of cases involving patents, trademarks, copyrights, business secrets, integrated circuit designs, new plant species, geographic indications, monopolies and unfair competition.

Consumers' rights and the rights of people having new forms of employment have been better protected.

The IPR court under the SPC and four specialized courts for IPR in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and the Hainan Free Trade Port have facilitated the country's reform on IPR case settlement.

With persistent efforts to ensure foreign entities enjoy equal legal protection in China, more and more foreign enterprises have settled their IPR disputes at Chinese courts, He said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     