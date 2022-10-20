When will we know who the next General Secretary is? First we need to understand the Central Committee

Many Westerners don't really understand China, let alone how the Communist Party runs China. Here are some basics about the most powerful body of the Party: the Central Committee.

China is a huge country of 1.4 billion, the second largest economy in the world and a hugely influential nation. Basically, what happens here affects the entire planet. But many Westerners don't really understand China, let alone how the Communist Party runs China. Today I hope to change that and teach you the basics about the most powerful body of the Communist Party of China: the Central Committee. Let's get started!