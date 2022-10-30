﻿
China-based researchers develop rapid testing methods for monkeypox virus

Some China-based researchers have recently developed three rapid testing methods for monkeypox virus (MPXV) that can provide the result in 20 to 30 minutes and are significantly faster than the traditional quantitative real-time PCR (polymerase chain reaction) method.

Quantitative real-time PCR is currently the gold standard for MPXV diagnostics, but it requires trained laboratory personnel and specialized equipment, and results can only be obtained after several hours.

The researchers from the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai under the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed three recombinase-based isothermal amplification assays for the rapid detection of MPXV and found that the test results were consistent with traditional real-time PCR.

The new testing methods were reactive only against MPXV and non-cross reactive against other pox viruses, such as the vaccinia virus, and the results can be visualized in 20 to 30 minutes, according to the study findings published in the journal Viruses.

These findings provide a new choice for the early diagnosis of potential MPXV cases, and will help the control and prevention of current and potential future outbreaks, according to the study.

Source: Xinhua
