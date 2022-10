China on Saturday sent a new satellite into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Shiyan-20 C satellite was launched at 9:01am (Beijing Time) on a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

The satellite will be mainly used for in-orbit verification of new technologies such as space environment monitoring.

The launch marked the 445th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.