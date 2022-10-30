China adopts law on Yellow River conservation
Chinese lawmakers voted on Sunday to adopt a law on the conservation of the Yellow River, as the country ramps up efforts to protect the important river.
The law, passed at a standing committee session of the National People's Congress, the top legislature, will take effect on April 1, 2023.
