Transposition of China space station lab module Mengtian completed

Xinhua
  13:13 UTC+8, 2022-11-03       0
China's space station lab module Mengtian successfully completed in-orbit transposition at 9:32am (Beijing Time) on Thursday, announced the China Manned Space Agency.
An artistic rendition of China's space station lab module Mengtian successfully completing in-orbit transposition.

China's space station lab module Mengtian successfully completed in-orbit transposition at 9:32am (Beijing Time) on Thursday, announced the China Manned Space Agency.

This transposition marked the formation of the space station's basic T-shape configuration, representing a key step toward the completion of China's space station, said the agency.

The Mengtian lab module first completed its state setting and then separated from the space station combination. Mengtian next conducted transposition and docked at the side port of the core module's node cabin.

The Shenzhou-14 crew will enter the Mengtian lab module on Thursday afternoon.

In accordance with the plan, the basic function tests and evaluation of the space station combination will be carried out, said the agency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
