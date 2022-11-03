﻿
Time to pay up as cities begin to charge for PCR testing

Zhang Chaoyan
  14:43 UTC+8, 2022-11-03
Some cities and regions across China have started to charge for the nucleic acid testing.
Time to pay up as cities begin to charge for PCR testing
Xinhua

A woman receives a PCR test in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, on September 5.

A growing number of cities and regions around China are beginning to charge for nucleic acid testing, Jiefang Daily and CBN Daily reported on Wednesday.

Guiyang, capital of Guizhou Province in southwest China, said in a statement that, effective Tuesday, all individuals must pay for nucleic acid testing, with the exception of high-risk personnel, who will continue to receive free testing.

The notice also says that, except for arrival testing which is free, people who visit Guiyang and choose a place near accommodation to take a test must pay the fee.

A negative PCR test result within 72 hours is required in order to enter bars, theaters, cinemas, KTV, game centers, etc, in Guiyang. Hospitals and fever clinics demand a test report within 24 hours.

Besides Guizhou, some regions in Sichuan, Gansu and Guangdong provinces have also announced fees for nucleic acid testing.

Different locations charge between 3.5 yuan (48 US cents) and 16 yuan for nucleic acid testing. Yibing, a city in Sichuan Province, is charging 16 yuan for individual testing and 3.5 yuan for pool testing. Some counties in Gansu Province and Yueyang City in Hunan Province are charging 4 yuan for batch testing.

Prior to this, nucleic acid testing was free all over the nation. Depending on local policies, a negative test result within 72, 48 or 24 hours was necessary for entering public areas or using public transport.

On September 25, Shanghai said that the free polymerase chain reaction testing for locals would be extended until November 30.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
