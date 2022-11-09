﻿
News / Nation

2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit opens

  14:25 UTC+8, 2022-11-09       0
The 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit kicked off Wednesday in the river town of Wuzhen in east China's Zhejiang Province.
Under the theme of "Toward a Shared Digital Future in a Connected World – Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the three-day event will bring together more than 2,000 representatives from over 120 countries and regions.

During the event, which will be held both online and offline, reports on China and world Internet development will be released, and outstanding cases of jointly building a community with a shared future in cyberspace will be showcased.

The summit is the first annual meeting of the World Internet Conference, a Beijing-headquartered international organization inaugurated in July.

