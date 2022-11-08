﻿
Airshow China kicks off in port city Zhuhai

The 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, kicked off on Tuesday in the port city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.
More than 740 domestic and overseas enterprises from 43 countries and regions participated in the exhibition on-site or online. This year's airshow, which will last until Sunday, has an indoor exhibition area of around 100,000 square meters, and the number of aircraft for outdoor display exceeds 110.

A range of China's homegrown aerial vehicles performed at the opening ceremony, including the AG600M amphibious firefighting aircraft, the YU-20 tanker aircraft, the J-20 stealth fighter jets, and China's first homegrown large jetliner C919.

The AG600M aircraft, independently developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China to serve the country's emergency rescue missions, demonstrated its water-dropping function to the public.

Since its inception in 1996, Airshow China has become an important window for showcasing advanced aviation and aerospace technologies and equipment from home and abroad. It has also become an international platform for promoting business cooperation in aviation and aerospace technologies and equipment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
