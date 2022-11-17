﻿
China staunch supporter of UN-centered int'l system: Xi

China is a staunch supporter of the international system with the United Nations (UN) at its core, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday afternoon in Bali, Indonesia.

China is a staunch supporter of the international system with the United Nations (UN) at its core, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday afternoon when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Xi said that to achieve world peace, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be observed and the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously.

Xi pointed out that as the world is undergoing momentous changes, it is imperative to put the future of humanity front and center and work in solidarity to tide over the difficulties.

He called on major countries to set a good example and play a leading role, so as to bring more confidence and strength to the world. He also expressed his conviction that peace, development and win-win cooperation remain an unstoppable historical trend and that humanity enjoys a bright future.

At present, the global development process is confronted with unprecedented challenges and developing countries, the vulnerable ones in particular, have suffered the most, Xi said.

It is imperative to place development at the center of the international agenda, nurture new drivers for global development, forge a global development partnership, pursue more robust, greener and more balanced global development, and let every country and individual benefit more and in a fairer way from development outcomes, the Chinese president said.

In this regard, countries need to match their words with actions and produce more tangible results rather than make empty rhetoric, he noted, stressing that China will strengthen cooperation with the United Nations and jointly work for solid progress on the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative.

China will strive to promote the overall progress of mankind through Chinese modernization and create new opportunities for the world through its further development, with a view to adding more stability and certainty to a volatile world, Xi noted, adding China will continue to uphold true multilateralism and give firm support to the work of the United Nations.

For his part, Guterres once again congratulated Xi on his re-election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

He noted that developing countries are hit by a series of crises, including food crisis, energy crisis and climate change, adding that global development remains highly unequal and unbalanced.

The United Nations commends China's commitment to multilateralism, and the Global Development Initiative China has proposed is aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Guterres said, adding that when it comes to helping developing countries realize common development, China's efforts have been unmatched.

He also noted the United Nations firmly supports the one-China principle, and recognizes it as a red line for China that must be respected and not crossed, saying the organization wishes to continue to work closely with China and expects China to play an even more important role in upholding world peace and development.

Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and He Lifeng, among others, were present at the meeting.

