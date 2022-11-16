Chinese mainland reports 1,568 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 1,568 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 1,568 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 18,491 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 751 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery has reached 256,472 on the mainland.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.