Former senior provincial legislator of Sichuan prosecuted

Wang Minghui, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Sichuan Provincial People's Congress, has been indicted on suspicion of accepting bribes and abusing power.

The Foshan Municipal People's Procuratorate in Guangdong Province recently filed a lawsuit against Wang with the Intermediate People's Court of Foshan, an official statement said Wednesday.

Wang took advantage of his various positions in Sichuan to seek benefits for others and illegally accepted a large amount of money and valuables in return, said the indictment.

Wang was also accused of abuse of power, which caused heavy losses concerning public property and damaged the interests of the state and the people.