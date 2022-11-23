﻿
World's largest offshore wind turbine off assembly line in China

  20:05 UTC+8, 2022-11-23       0
A giant offshore wind turbine, with the world's largest per-unit capacity, has moved off the production line in east China's Fujian Province.
A giant offshore wind turbine, with the world's largest per-unit capacity, has moved off the production line in east China's Fujian Province.

The 16-megawatt wind turbine is equipped with a 146-meter hub, equal to the height of a 50-storied building, and has the world's longest impeller diameter of 252 meters and the lightest per megawatt weight, according to China Three Gorges Corporation.

The equipment, jointly developed by the corporation and Xinjiang Goldwind Sci & Tech Co., Ltd., marks a breakthrough in high-end wind turbine manufacturing.

At full wind speed, the wind turbine can generate 34.2 kWh of power after rotating a full turn.

Its annual power output, which is estimated to average over 66 million kWh, can meet the annual demand of 36,000 households of three, save 22,000 tons of standard coal, and reduce 54,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

China's wind turbine manufacturing has led the globe after leap-forward development, Lei Mingshan, chairman of China Three Gorges Corporation, said.

