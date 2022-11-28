﻿
News / Nation

China ready to implement moon landing project

Xinhua
  17:37 UTC+8, 2022-11-28
China has made breakthroughs in the development of the new-generation crewed spaceship, new-generation manned carrier rocket, moon lander, and moon landing spacesuit.
Xinhua
  17:37 UTC+8, 2022-11-28

Chinese astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu will carry out the Shenzhou-15 spaceflight mission, and Fei will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced at a press conference on Monday.

Fei once participated in the Shenzhou-6 spaceflight mission and both Deng and Zhang are newcomers to space, according to Ji Qiming, assistant to the CMSA director.

It is the sixth flight mission of China's manned spaceflight program this year and the last one in the construction phase of China's space station, said Ji.

During their stay in orbit, the Shenzhou-15 crew will rotate with the Shenzhou-14 trio in orbit and witness the arrival of the Tianzhou-6 cargo craft and Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship. They will also have a work handover with the Shenzhou-16 crew in orbit.

He added that the trio will stay in orbit for six months and return to the ground in May next year according to the plan.

During the mission, the Shenzhou-15 crew will carry out verification of long-term residence in China's space station at its three-module configuration. They will also unlock, install and test 15 scientific experiment Cabinets, and carry out more than 40 experiments and testing in the fields of space science research and application, space medicine, and space technology.

They will conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs) three to four times and complete the installation of the Mengtian lab module extended pump sets and the exposure payload platform, said Ji.

The crew will also verify the exit mode of the cargo airlock cabin of the Mengtian module, and cooperate with the ground to complete six cargo exit tasks. They will perform regular platform testing, maintenance, and space station affairs management, said Ji.

The Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 11:08 pm Tuesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The launch will be carried out with a Long March-2F carrier rocket.

After entering orbit, the Shenzhou-15 spaceship will make a fast, automated rendezvous and dock with the front port of the space station's core module, Tianhe. The space station will then be expanded to its largest configuration with three modules and three spaceships, having a total mass of nearly 100 tons, Ji said.

The three modules refer to Tianhe and two lab modules Wentian and Mengtian, and the three spaceships the cargo craft Tianzhou-5 and two spaceships Shenzhou-15 and Shenzhou-14.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
