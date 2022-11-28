﻿
China-Central Asia gas pipeline transports over 40 bln cubic meters this year

The China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline has delivered over 40 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China this year, according to PipeChina West Pipeline Company.
The pipeline transported about 120 million cubic meters of natural gas a day during the period, according to the company.

With a total length of 1,833 km and a designed annual gas transmission capacity of 60 billion cubic meters, the pipeline was put into service in December 2009.

The pipeline runs from the border of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, passes through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and links up with China's West-to-East Gas Pipeline in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It is China's first transnational gas pipeline.

The pipeline has been operating stably and safely for 4,730 days since it was put into service. It benefits over 500 million people in 27 provinces, municipalities, autonomous regions, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
