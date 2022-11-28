﻿
News / Nation

China unveils Shenzhou-15 crew for space station mission

  10:55 UTC+8, 2022-11-28       0
Chinese astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu will carry out the Shenzhou-15 spaceflight mission, and Fei will be the commander.
Chinese astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu will carry out the Shenzhou-15 spaceflight mission, and Fei will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced at a press conference on Monday.

Fei once participated in the Shenzhou-6 spaceflight mission and both Deng and Zhang are newcomers to space, according to Ji Qiming, assistant to the CMSA director.

The Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship will be launched at 11:08 pm Tuesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

It is the sixth flight mission of China's manned spaceflight program this year and the last one in the construction phase of China's space station, said Ji.

He added that the trio will stay in orbit for six months.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
