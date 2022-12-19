﻿
News / Nation

China's economy to see independent upward trajectory in 2023: official

Xinhua
  17:19 UTC+8, 2022-12-19       0
While the world's growth will likely weaken significantly in 2023, the Chinese economy is expected to see an independent upward trajectory with an overall recovery.
Xinhua
  17:19 UTC+8, 2022-12-19       0

While the world's growth will likely weaken significantly in 2023, the Chinese economy is expected to see an independent upward trajectory with an overall recovery, a senior official said.

The official of the office of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs made the remarks after last week's tone-setting Central Economic Work Conference.

The bright prospect can be attributed to the optimized epidemic response, effective pro-growth policies, and a low base this year.

China's improved COVID-19 response will exert a major positive influence on the economy, the official said, predicting a faster recovery in the first half of 2023, especially the second quarter.

The country will retain its existing policies of increasing demand and promoting structural improvement next year and introduce new measures in line with actual needs as well, the official said.

Given lower-than-expected growth this year, as long as the economy returns to normal growth, the base effect will provide support for the economic data next year, the official said.

Although the Chinese economy faces multiple challenges at home and abroad, its sound fundamentals remain unchanged, with strong resilience, enormous potential, and great vitality.

To promote the economic recovery next year, the official cited policy support in fiscal, monetary, industrial, scientific, technological, and social fields.

China will step up the proactive fiscal policy with better effectiveness and make the prudent monetary policy targeted and effective, with stronger support for micro and small businesses, technology innovation, and green development.

The stronger coordination of various policies will form a combined force to push forward high-quality development, the official said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     