China renews blue alert for cold wave, forecasting low temperatures and gales

Xinhua

China's meteorological authority on Saturday renewed its blue alert for a cold wave.

From Saturday to Sunday, temperatures are expected to plunge by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius in parts of southern China, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some parts of Yunnan and Fujian could see temperatures slashed by over 10 degrees Celsius, according to the center.

Gales are expected to hit some parts of China's eastern and southern coastal and sea areas.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.