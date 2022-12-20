﻿
Chinese buzzwords for 2022 unveiled with 'Chinese modernization' topping the list

Xinhua
  15:39 UTC+8, 2022-12-20
Whole-process people's democracy, digital economy, words related to the space station mission, and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics also made the list.
China released the 10 most popular Chinese buzzwords in 2022 on Tuesday, with Chinese modernization topping the list.

A list of new Chinese words in 2022, including winter economy and NFT collection, was also unveiled.

Stability and the Party's 20th National Congress were selected as the buzzwords of the year for China, while war and the Russia-Ukraine conflict were selected for the world.

An algorithm based on a corpus of Chinese characters was used in drawing up the lists, and the final results were confirmed by experts and researchers.

Having been held for 17 consecutive years, the buzzword selection is an annual event jointly launched by the National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center, the Commercial Press, and others.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
