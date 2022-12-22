Xi exchanges congratulations with the governor-general of New Zealand over the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xi on Thursday exchanged congratulations with New Zealand's Governor-General Cindy Kiro on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday exchanged congratulations with New Zealand's Governor-General Cindy Kiro on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Noting that China and New Zealand are important partners of each other, Xi said since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, bilateral relations have maintained healthy and stable development and created many "firsts."

The cooperation between the two sides in various fields has brought benefits to their people and made important contributions to regional peace, stability and prosperity, he added.

Xi also said that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral ties, and is ready to work with Kiro to review historical experience, strengthen strategic communication and push forward the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to deliver more benefits to their people.

For her part, Kiro said New Zealand-China relations are one of the country's most important bilateral relationships, adding that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, great achievements have been made in the development of bilateral ties.

New Zealand cherishes the long history of exchanges between the two countries, and looks forward to further advancing bilateral cooperation for the benefit of their people and the whole world, she noted.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, also exchanged congratulations.

China, Li said, attaches great importance to the development of China-New Zealand relations, and stands ready to work with New Zealand to take the anniversary as a new starting point to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, expand exchanges and advance cooperation, so as to push for new and greater development of bilateral ties.

In her message, Ardern said New Zealand sees China as a key part of regional prosperity and stability.

She added that on the occasion of the anniversary, New Zealand looks forward to strengthening ties with China, deepening economic, trade, people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, and promoting bilateral cooperation on climate change and other global challenges.