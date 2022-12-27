﻿
News / Nation

China to step up financial support to COVID-hit catering, tourism sectors

Reuters
  16:48 UTC+8, 2022-12-27       0
China will step up financial support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic.
Reuters
  16:48 UTC+8, 2022-12-27       0

China will step up financial support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's banking and insurance regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

Contact-intensive services sector suffered the most amid China's anti-virus curbs which shut many restaurants down and restricted tourists' travels.

After the National Health Commission on Monday announced China would end quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from January 8, some people flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening.

"The recovery and expansion of consumption will be a priority," China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in the statement.

The purchase of big-ticket items such as new energy vehicles and green home appliances will be encouraged, CBIRC said.

China will also step up financial support for private investment and private enterprises, the regulator added.

Retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, fell 5.9 percent in November amid broad-based weakness in the services sector, which was the biggest contraction since May when commercial hub Shanghai was under lockdown.

Policymakers have set out plans to expand domestic consumption and investment following the relaxation of stringent COVID-related restrictions and the subsequent surge of infections.

Amid protracted weakness in the property sector, the CBIRC pledged to satisfy reasonable financing needs and to improve leading developers' balance sheets.

The regulator will also proactively respond to the risks of credit asset quality deteriorating and will encourage banks to reinforce the disposal of non-performing loans, according to the CBIRC statement.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     