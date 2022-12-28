﻿
News / Nation

China ranks higher in latest UN e-government survey

Xinhua
  19:16 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0
China ranked 43rd among 193 countries in e-government development in 2022, up from 78th in 2012.
China ranked 43rd among 193 countries in e-government development in 2022, up from 78th in 2012, according to a survey by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

China was one of the countries that saw the biggest improvement in terms of its e-government ranking, according to the survey. The Chinese-language version of this survey was jointly released by the UN DESA and the e-government research centre under the Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Wednesday.

The country's E-Government Development Index (EGDI) stood at 0.8119 in 2022 – higher than the global average value of 0.6102, putting it in the "very high" EDGI group.

The EGDI, which assesses e-government development at the national level, is a composite index based on the weighted average of three normalized indices, namely the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index, the Human Capital Index, and the Online Service Index (OSI).

China achieved a "very high" OSI level of 0.8876 in 2022, according to the survey, which is released once every two years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
