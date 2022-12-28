﻿
Hong Kong's online platform of talents service put into operation

  18:41 UTC+8, 2022-12-28
Hong Kong on Wednesday launched an online platform for talent service, which facilitates entry applications, to attract talent from all over the world.
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Wednesday launched an online platform for talent service, which facilitates entry applications, to attract talent from all over the world.

In October, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee announced in his policy address the setting up of the online platform of the Talents Service Unit (TSU) to offer special facilitation measures and one-stop services.

Leading the TSU, Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, said that now is the golden time for Hong Kong to compete for talent proactively.

The HKSAR government will take forward in full swing the various new initiatives to compete for talents, including the TSU, to enrich and diversify Hong Kong's talent pool, with a view to meeting the needs of the financial hub's future economic and social developments, Chan said.

Chan added that the HKSAR government is confident in meeting the target of admitting at least 35,000 talents who intend to stay for at least 12 months in the coming three years.

The HKSAR government is making preparations at full steam to set up a physical entity for the TSU. The entity will be dedicated to formulating talent recruitment strategies and publicity and providing more support services for talents arriving in Hong Kong.

The various talent admission schemes announced in the policy address this year, including the newly introduced Top Talent Pass Scheme, are open for application from today.

Source: Xinhua
