China's daily ibuprofen, paracetamol production tops 200 mln tablets

China's daily production capacity of fever and pain relievers ibuprofen and paracetamol has exceeded 200 million tablets, while the daily output reached 190 million as the country strives to expand its anti-COVID-19 medical supply.

Besides, the maximum daily output of children's antipyretic medicine reached 1.12 million bottles.

The figures were shared by Wang Jiangping, vice minister of industry and information technology, at a press conference on Thursday.

The daily output of ibuprofen and paracetamol had increased by more than four times compared with early December as producers across the country have stepped up the output of medicine, masks, vaccines, and other anti-COVID-19 medical supplies.

The daily production capacity of COVID-19 antigen test kits had expanded from about 60 million in early December to some 110 million.

The country has also strengthened cross-region transfers of medical supplies. By Wednesday, a total of 174 million ibuprofen tablets and 60 million paracetamol tablets had been allocated to key areas across the country, Wang said.