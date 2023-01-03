﻿
News / Nation

Construction milestone for China's first deep-sea floating wind power platform

Xinhua
  21:32 UTC+8, 2023-01-03       0
China's first deep-sea floating wind power platform, invested in and built by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), has completed its floating body assembly.
Xinhua
  21:32 UTC+8, 2023-01-03       0

China's first deep-sea floating wind power platform, invested in and built by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), has completed its floating body assembly, Tuesday's edition of Science and Technology Daily reported.

It marks an important step in the construction of the world's first offshore wind power project with a water depth of over 100 meters and an offshore distance of over 100 kilomeChina's first deep-sea floating wind power platform, invested in and built by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), has completed its floating body assembly, Tuesday's edition of Science and Technology Daily reported.ters, said the newspaper.

The platform will be installed in an offshore oil field 136 kilometres from Wenchang, in China's southern island province of Hainan – where strong winds and big ocean waves posed a huge challenge to the design of the wind power platform.

According to the newspaper, after the project is put into operation, the electricity generated by the turbine will be connected to the power grid of the offshore oilfield group for oil and gas production, with an annual power generation capacity of 22 million kilowatt hours – saving 7.73 million cubic meters of fuel gas and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 22,000 tons.

Li Nan, a senior researcher with the CNOOC, said that floating wind power has broad application prospects. It can be used not only for local consumption and power supply for offshore facilities but also to develop marine pastures, seawater hydrogen production, marine tourism and marine mineral resources.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     