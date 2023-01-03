﻿
News / Nation

Beijing confirms recovering tourism during New Year holiday

Xinhua
  12:59 UTC+8, 2023-01-03       0
The Chinese capital Beijing saw its tourist and cultural activities bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels during the just-concluded three-day New Year holiday.
Xinhua
  12:59 UTC+8, 2023-01-03       0
Beijing confirms recovering tourism during New Year holiday
Xinhua

Visitors have fun in Yuyuantan Park in Beijing on January 2, 2022.

The Chinese capital Beijing saw its tourist and cultural activities bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels during the just-concluded three-day New Year holiday.

Approximately 2.7 million people visited the city's 151 key scenic spots from Saturday to Monday, reaching 86.4 percent of the number registered in the same period of 2019, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

The tourist attractions reported a total revenue of about 248 million yuan (US$35.6 million), up 44.5 percent from 2019, the bureau said.

Cultural activities rose from the level recorded a year earlier. The city's 75 theaters held 303 commercial performances during the holiday, roughly the same as the figure logged in 2019.

Expectations for a strong recovery in tourism have run high since China further optimized its COVID-19 approach in December 2022, scaling back mandatory testing and lifting most travel restrictions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     