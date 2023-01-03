Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to visit China

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to China from January 5 to 6.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to China from January 5 to 6, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Tuesday.