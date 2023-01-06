﻿
News / Nation

Beijing sees declining outpatient, emergent treatment demands

Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
The overall medical demand in Beijing has been declining steadily amid the recent COVID-19 infections, local authorities said Friday.
Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0

The overall medical demand in Beijing has been declining steadily amid the recent COVID-19 infections, local authorities said Friday.

Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, said at a press conference that patients admitted to fever clinics dropped from the peak of 73,000 on December 15, 2022, to 12,000 on Wednesday, and the number of emergency admissions fell from the peak of 52,000 on December 30, 2022, to the current 42,000.

Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control centre, said the XBB and BQ.1 subvariants of Omicron have not become prevalent according to their monitoring, while the BF.7 and BA.5.2 are still the dominant sub-strains at present.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     