Red Notice fugitive arrested after 26 years at large

Xinhua
  16:20 UTC+8, 2023-01-17
A Red Notice fugitive has been arrested in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, after 26 years at large, the country's top anti-graft body said on Tuesday.
The fugitive, Wang Hanmin, was brought to justice by police and anti-graft authorities in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to a statement on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision.

Wang, a former sales manager for the Kunming cigarette factory, absconded in 1996 after an investigation was launched into his suspected crime of corruption. Interpol issued a Red Notice against Wang in June 1999, said the statement.

The tough stance against corruption will continue and any fugitive will be brought back to face the music, said an official with the Yunnan provincial office for fugitive repatriation and asset recovery, under the Yunnan provincial anti-corruption coordination group.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
