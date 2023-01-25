Chinese procuratorates provide judicial assistance to 82,000 people in 2022

Throughout 2022, China's procuratorates provided judicial assistance to 82,000 people, up about 72 percent year on year.

The SPP, together with the National Rural Revitalization Administration, has released a collection of typical cases to highlight efforts to assist eligible rural families facing hardship due to lawsuits.

Over recent years, the SPP has also partnered with other authorities to crack down on illegal activities that infringe on the safety of agricultural products and the security of agricultural funds, among other issues.

Last year, procuratorial organs across the country supported indictments in 89,000 relevant cases to guarantee the timely delivery of paychecks for rural migrant workers and the legitimate rights of people with disabilities.

They also participated in campaigns to tackle elderly care fraud, which saw 9,447 people charged with offences in 2022.