President Xi delivers video address at CELAC 7th summit

Xinhua

The seventh Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) was held Tuesday in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. Upon the invitation of President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina, the rotating president of CELAC, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a video address at the summit.

President Xi noted that Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries are important members of the developing world. They also take an active part in global governance and make important contributions to it. CELAC has grown to be an indispensable driving force behind global South-South cooperation. CELAC has played an important role in safeguarding regional peace, promoting common development and advancing regional integration.

Xi stressed that China always supports the regional integration process of Latin America and the Caribbean.

"We highly value our relations with CELAC, and take CELAC as our key partner in enhancing solidarity among developing countries and furthering South-South cooperation. That is why China has been working with LAC countries to steadily strengthen the China-CELAC Forum and take the China-LAC relationship into a new era characterized by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and benefits for the people," he said.

Xi said more and more countries in the region have engaged in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with China, supported and participated in the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and are working with China in building a China-LAC community with a shared future.

He stressed that the world is in a new period of turbulence and transformation. "We can only tackle the challenges and tide over this trying time through greater solidarity and closer cooperation," he said.

He added that China is ready to continue working with LAC countries to help each other and make progress together, and advocate "peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom" – the common values of mankind.

China is ready to join hands with LAC countries to promote world peace and development, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and open up an even brighter future for the world, Xi said.