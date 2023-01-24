﻿
News / Nation

China's box office bounces back during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua
  18:09 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0
On Sunday, the Chinese Lunar New Year, a young moviegoer named Lian Cheng watched multiple films at three cinemas near his home in Shanghai.
Xinhua
  18:09 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0

On Sunday, the Chinese Lunar New Year, a young moviegoer named Lian Cheng watched multiple films at three cinemas near his home in Shanghai.

"There are so many new movies these days. Be it, families or individuals, they all can find a movie they love to watch," he said.

As of Tuesday, the fourth day of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, China's box office revenue for the holiday exceeded 3 billion yuan (US$443 million), a strong signal that the country's cultural and tourism industry will see a robust recovery this spring.

Once sluggish due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the film market is getting back on its feet following the country's downgrading of COVID-19 management.

Cinemas across the country have basically returned to regular operation, with 89.7% of all cinemas, or 11,494, in operation as of Monday, according to the box office tracker Dengta Data.

Cinema managers are glad to see audiences coming back. According to Guo Sisuo, head of an IMAX theater of Xiaoxiang Cineplex in Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan Province, attendance for the three movies screened at the theater on Sunday morning all surpassed 70%.

Guo also believed that the wide variety of genres of the seven domestic titles released for the holiday was another positive for the booming film sector.

The list consists of the sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II," the commercial hits "Full River Red" and "Hidden Blade," the family comedy "Five Hundred Miles," the sports drama "Ping-pong of China," and the animated fantasies "Deep Sea" and "Boonie Bears: Guardian Code."

"Compared with previous years, I think this Lunar New Year holiday has the best movie collection on offer," Guo said, adding that the genres are rich and diverse enough to appeal to movie-goers of every age group.

The average presale cinema ticket price for the holiday period is slightly lower than the same period last year, down from US$8.3 to US$7.9; and it is the first drop in the past seven years. The lower prices draw more people to cinemas, business insiders said.

In addition, Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Fujian, and other localities have rolled out preferential policies to encourage citizens to go back to cinemas.

Shanghai allocated a total of US$2.95 million in subsidies to movie-goers, enabling them to slash US$2.95 off the price of each of their tickets.

Upbeat about the film market for the holiday period, Guangzhou-based Wanlian Securities predicted in its report published last Thursday, that the national box office for the period is expected to exceed US$1.3 billion.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     