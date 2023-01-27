﻿
News / Nation

China's box office makes strong comeback over holiday, generating 6 bln-plus yuan

Xinhua
  13:44 UTC+8, 2023-01-27       0
The holiday box office sold a total of 117 million tickets as of 11 am Friday, generating a whopping revenue of 6.16 billion yuan (about US$909 million).
Xinhua
  13:44 UTC+8, 2023-01-27       0

After enduring the negative impact of COVID-19, China's cinemas welcomed crowds of moviegoers during the Spring Festival holiday.

This is the first Spring Festival holiday after the adjustment of the country's response to the virus earlier this month.

"The audiences are all back!" said Dong Wenxin, a cinema manager in the eastern Chinese city of Jinan, who was thrilled to see the return of crowds to her theater. "They are really back."

The week-long holiday ends on Friday. It is usually a lucrative moviegoing period in China.

The holiday box office sold a total of 117 million tickets as of 11 am Friday, generating a whopping revenue of 6.16 billion yuan (about US$909 million), according to box office tracker Maoyan.

The earnings overtook that of the same holiday last year, making this year's Spring Festival holiday the second highest-grossing to date.

Six domestic titles were released on the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, which fell on January 22 this year.

Topping the holiday box office chart was the twist-filled "Full River Red," Zhang Yimou's first foray into the "suspense plus comedy" genre. The ending of the movie moved many to tears with thousands of soldiers' recitation of a prose by patriotic Song Dynasty (960-1279) general Yue Fei in concert. The historical drama raked in 2.34 billion yuan, accounting for about 38 percent of the box office total.

It was immediately followed by Guo Fan's "The Wandering Earth II," a prequel to the 2019 sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth," which pulled in 1.98 billion yuan. In an interview, Guo described the filming of "space elevators," which amazed many moviegoers who were fans of Liu Cixin's original novel, a "nightmare."

Third place on the chart went to animated film "Boonie Bears: Guardian Code," the newest installment in one of the longest-running movie franchises in China. It grossed 680 million yuan.

The other films are Cheng Er's spy actioner "Hidden Blade" which stars Tony Leung Chiu-Wai; "Deep Sea," an animated fantasy from Tian Xiaopeng, the helmsman of "Monkey King: Hero is Back"; "Five Hundred Miles," a comedy starring Zhang Xiaofei, a comedienne best known for her part in the 2021 dark horse "Hi, Mom."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     