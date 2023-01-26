﻿
Rescue underway after earthquake hits southwest China's Sichuan Province

Xinhua
  20:13 UTC+8, 2023-01-26       0
Nearly 300 rescuers are searching at the site of a magnitude 5.6 earthquake Thursday in southwest China's Sichuan Province, while almost 1,500 rescuers are on standby.
Xinhua
  20:13 UTC+8, 2023-01-26       0
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Luding County, Garze, Sichuan Province, on January 26. Hundreds of firefighters from the Sichuan Provincial Forest Fire Brigade rushed to the scene to help. So far, there are no casualties, and part of the landslide road has been cleared.

Nearly 300 rescuers are searching at the site of a magnitude 5.6 earthquake Thursday in southwest China's Sichuan Province, while almost 1,500 rescuers are on standby, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

No reports of casualties or ruined buildings were received as of 10 am, the ministry said.

The quake occurred at 3:49am, with its epicenter at the Luding County of the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, said the China Earthquake Networks Center. The tremor came from a depth of 11 km, it said.

Seismologists believed that the tremor was an aftershock of a 6.8-magnitude quake that rocked Luding County last September, killing more than 90.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
