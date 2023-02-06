﻿
China willing to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Türkiye, Syria

China is willing to provide emergency humanitarian assistance in accordance with the needs of earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, the spokesman said.
A rescuer carries an injured child away from the rubble of a building following an earthquake in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6. Syria's deadly earthquake has so far killed 237 people and injured 639 others in four provinces, said the health ministry on Monday.

China is willing to provide emergency humanitarian assistance in accordance with the needs of earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, said Xu Wei, spokesman for the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

China expresses its sympathies and concerns over the casualties and property losses in Türkiye and Syria caused by the earthquake, Xu said. China is in communication with relevant government departments in the two countries.

