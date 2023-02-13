China to shoot down 'unidentified object' flying near port city

China plans to shoot down an unidentified flying object in the waters near the port city of Rizhao in Shandong Province.

Local authorities in Qingdao, in east China's Shandong Province, said on Sunday that they had spotted an unidentified flying object in waters near the city of Rizhao and were preparing to shoot it down.

The fishermen in the region have been warned to be careful about their safety, the authorities said.

On Friday, China's Maritime Safety Administration announced that a military operation would be carried out in the Bohai Strait and the northern Yellow Sea from February 12 to 19, and sea traffic in the area would be off-limits.

Furthermore, it stated that live firing would begin Monday in parts of the northern Yellow Sea and would last until February 17.