China int'l big data expo scheduled for late May

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 will take place in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, from May 26 to 28.

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 will take place in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, from May 26 to 28, according to a provincial big data conference held on Monday.

The offline exhibition will have six pavilions covering an area of 60,000 square meters, and the preparatory work for the event is underway.

The expo has been held in Guiyang since 2015 and is the first of its kind in China, forming a communication platform for vital achievements in the big data industry.

As the country's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou Province has been promoting the big data industry as a backbone of its high-quality social and economic development.

In 2022, Guizhou accelerated the development of the big data industry and the province's added value of the electronic information manufacturing industry rose by more than 60 percent, according to a government work report.