A Brazilian expert has said that China, as the world's economic engine, will play a fundamental role in directing the world economy toward normality.

The International Monetary Fund has raised its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 5.2 percent, up from a previous prediction of 4.4 percent, driven by a rebound in private consumption.