Chinese rescue teams return home from quake-hit Turkey
19:54 UTC+8, 2023-02-17 0
Rescue teams dispatched by the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region returned to Beijing on a chartered plane Friday afternoon, after completing their rescue missions in Turkey, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
