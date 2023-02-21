﻿
News / Nation

Teenage girl flees forced marriage, rescued by police

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:58 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0
A 16-year-old girl Sichuan Province was forced to marry a local man by her parents, for they had asked 260,000 yuan of bride price from the man.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:58 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0

A 16-year-old girl from Puge County in Sichuan Province, has fled from an arranged marriage after her parents demanded 260,000 yuan (US$ 37,803) as a bride price, according to a report by Xinhua news agency.

The girl, identified only as Xiaoku, left her hometown to seek job opportunities in Guangdong Province. However, the man who paid to marry her tracked her down and forcibly took her back to Sichuan with his family.

Xiaoku cried out to a police officer who found her hiding in a service station bathroom in Guangxi Province, saying, "My parents sold me to them."

Teenage girl flees forced marriage, rescued by police

A screen shot of police's body worn camera footage of Xiaoku hiding in a bathroom stall waiting for the police.

A police investigation found that Xiaoku's parents had forced her into the marriage against her will.

As Xiaoku is a minor, the police in Tiandong County, Guangxi Province, contacted the local women's federation and civil affairs department for help. The girl was sent to the Tiandong County Juvenile Protection Center.

On February 17, Xiaoku's father and brother arrived at the center to take her back to Sichuan. However, the local women's federation tried to persuade Xiaoku's father to abandon the arranged marriage.

Teenage girl flees forced marriage, rescued by police

Xiaoku at the Tiandong County's Juvenile Protection Center.

Teenage girl flees forced marriage, rescued by police

The buying of the girl is punishable by law, it's a felony, one commented the news story.

Under China's civil code, arranging a marriage and soliciting money from marriage are forbidden.

The law allows a forced marriage to be annulled within a year if the person's personal freedom is no longer restricted.

Xiaoku's family may have committed a crime by interfering with her freedom of marriage by using force. It is also illegal to fail to fulfill the obligation of protecting minors.

The incident has sparked outrage among netizens, who are concerned about Xiaoku's safety if she returns to Sichuan.

The Tiandong County Juvenile Protection Center has informed the civil affairs department in Sichuan, but they have not yet been contacted by the local police.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     