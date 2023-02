The second plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held from February 26 to 28 in Beijing.

The second plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held from February 26 to 28 in Beijing, according to a decision made at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Tuesday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.