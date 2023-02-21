﻿
China says US in no position to lecture on Ukraine crisis

The United States is in no position to tell China what to do on the Ukraine crisis as it is the United States, not China, that has been pouring weapons into the battlefield, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"We would never stand for finger-pointing, or even coercion and pressurizing from the United States on our relations with Russia," Wang said at a regular news briefing in response to a relevant query.

On the Ukraine issue, China's position boils down to supporting talks for peace. The international community is fully aware who is calling for dialogue and striving for peace, and who is fanning the flames and stoking confrontation, he said.

He urged the US side to seriously reflect on the role it has played, do something to actually help deescalate the situation and promote peace talks, and stop deflecting the blame and spreading disinformation.

He said China will continue to stay firm on the side of peace and dialogue, and play a constructive part in easing the situation.

Noting that the one-year mark of the Ukraine crisis is just days away, Wang said China will release a position document on seeking political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

The document will reaffirm President Xi Jinping's important propositions, including respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, taking seriously the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and supporting all efforts conducive to a peaceful resolution of the crisis. The document will underscore again that a nuclear war must never be fought and can never be won, according to the spokesperson.

"We also call for efforts to ensure the safety of civil nuclear facilities and stand against attacks on nuclear power plants, and jointly oppose the use of biochemical weapons," he said.

"The more complex the situation, the greater the need to be calm and practical. The longer the fighting drags on, the more critical that we do not give up the effort to strive for peace. China hopes to work with all parties to continue the effort so that peace will prevail at an early date," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
