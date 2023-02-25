Former vice governor of Hubei indicted for bribery, information leak

Cao Guangjing, former vice governor of central China's Hubei Province, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes and leaking information.

Cao Guangjing, former vice governor of central China's Hubei Province, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes and leaking information, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Saturday.

According to the indictment, Cao took advantage of his various posts to seek gains for others and illegally accepted massive amounts of money and valuables in exchange.

It also mentioned that Cao was found to have leaked confidential information to others, which was then used in relevant stock trading activities.

Following the conclusion of investigations into Cao's case by the National Commission of Supervision and the public security department of Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province, the prosecution was brought by a procuratorate in the city upon the designation of the SPP.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, questioned him, and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.