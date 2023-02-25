﻿
News / Nation

Former vice governor of Hubei indicted for bribery, information leak

Xinhua
  16:32 UTC+8, 2023-02-25       0
Cao Guangjing, former vice governor of central China's Hubei Province, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes and leaking information.
Xinhua
  16:32 UTC+8, 2023-02-25       0

Cao Guangjing, former vice governor of central China's Hubei Province, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes and leaking information, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Saturday.

According to the indictment, Cao took advantage of his various posts to seek gains for others and illegally accepted massive amounts of money and valuables in exchange.

It also mentioned that Cao was found to have leaked confidential information to others, which was then used in relevant stock trading activities.

Following the conclusion of investigations into Cao's case by the National Commission of Supervision and the public security department of Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province, the prosecution was brought by a procuratorate in the city upon the designation of the SPP.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, questioned him, and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     