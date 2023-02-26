HKSAR, Macau SAR chief executives exchange views on cooperation, GBA development

Hong Kong and Macau are both cities in the GBA, jointly promoting regional development, participating in, contributing to and benefiting from the development of the country.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee and Chief Executive of the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng met Saturday in Hong Kong, exchanging views on promoting cooperation between the two SARs and high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Lee said that since the implementation of full resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and Macau on February 6, travel between the two places has resumed vigorously, demonstrating close ties and connection between Hong Kong and Macau.

He added that being SARs of China, both Hong Kong and Macau uphold the principle of "one country" while leveraging the advantages of "two systems". With the unique advantages under "one country, two systems", Hong Kong and Macau are integrated into the mainland while having strong international connectivity, serving as a bridge linking the mainland and the rest of the world.

Hong Kong and Macau are both cities in the GBA, jointly promoting regional development, participating in, contributing to and benefiting from the prosperous development of the country, Lee said.

He said that Hong Kong and Macau had all along been maintaining close cooperation in various areas, including commerce, cross-boundary infrastructure and cultural tourism under the spirit of complementarity, with a view to jointly promoting the development of the GBA.

Ho said that Hong Kong and Macau have a close relationship, and Hong Kong has given Macau strong support in many aspects. The two SARs will strengthen cooperation and coordinated development in science and technology innovation, finance, traditional Chinese medicine, tourism, culture, sports and other fields, and promote win-win cooperation in industrial development.

Ho said that Hong Kong and Macau could further strengthen cooperation and jointly organize major events in the process of participating in the high-quality development of the GBA and integrating into the country's overall development, so as to inject new impetus into the development of the GBA, create a better life for residents and jointly write a new chapter in the great cause of "one country, two systems".

Ho led a delegation from the Macau SAR government to Hong Kong Saturday. The delegation visited the Hong Kong Science Park and the Center for Chinese Herbal Medicine Drug Development, and learned more about the progress and opportunities for cooperation.