National People's Congress annual session to open Sunday

The first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, is set to open Sunday morning and conclude on the morning of March 13, a spokesperson said Saturday.

Apart from the reviewing of a series of reports including a government work report, NPC deputies will deliberate on a draft amendment to the Legislation Law and a plan on the reform of the State Council institutions, Wang Chao, spokesperson for the session, said at a press conference in Beijing.

The session will also elect and decide on members of state organs, Wang said.