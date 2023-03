The formulation and enactment of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong SAR is an important milestone in the practice of "one country, two systems."

The formulation and enactment of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an important milestone in the practice of "one country, two systems," a Chinese spokesperson said Saturday.

Wang Chao, spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference ahead of the opening of the session.