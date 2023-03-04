﻿
China's position on political settlement of Ukraine crisis merits support, says Thai expert

Xinhua
China's proposal for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis encompasses all the necessary elements that could achieve a ceasefire and lead to eventual peace.
China's proposal for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis encompasses all the necessary elements that could achieve a ceasefire and lead to eventual peace, thereby meriting support, a Thai expert has said.

Kavi Chongkittavorn, senior fellow of the Institute of Security and International Studies at Bangkok-based Chulalongkorn University, made the remarks while commenting on a paper stating China's position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

In the paper, China proposes a solution to the crisis that addresses both the symptoms and root causes, and holds that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis.

China's proposal for peace in Ukraine "should be given serious consideration as it encompasses all the necessary elements that could achieve a ceasefire leading to eventual peace," Kavi wrote in a signed article in daily Bangkok Post.

China's position, he said, resonated well with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which calls for respecting the national sovereignty of all countries, resuming peace talks, resolving the humanitarian crisis as well as reducing strategic risks.

"For the region, any call for a peaceful dialogue and swift humanitarian assistance reflects the reality on the ground that regional countries are facing and deserves support," he wrote.

