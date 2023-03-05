China's 2023 defense budget to rise by 7.2%, remaining single-digit for 8th year

China's annual defense budget will remain a single-digit growth for the eighth year in a row, with an increase of 7.2 percent in 2023, according to a draft budget on Sunday.

The world's second-largest economy's planned defense spending will be 1.5537 trillion yuan (US$224.79 billion) this year, read the report on the draft central and local budgets submitted to the ongoing session of China's national legislature.

The figure for last year was 7.1 percent.