China's top political advisory body concludes annual session

The first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body, concluded Saturday.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the closing meeting of the session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Wang Huning, chairman of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

A resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on the report on the work of proposals from political advisors, a resolution on an amendment to the CPPCC charter, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.